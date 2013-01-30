* Indian government bond yields inch up in initial trades a day
after the central bank cut the repo rate by 25 basis points
(bps) as expected, lowered cash reserve ratio by an equivalent
amount. The benchmark paper yield up 1 bp at
7.86 percent.
* Dealers say crude oil prices will be closely watched for
impact on inflation, current account deficit.
* U.S. crude oil rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday, exceeding
gains in Brent crude, after strong U.S. housing market data
bolstered confidence that economic growth and fuel demand were
accelerating.
* Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has said the government will
not falter on fiscal consolidation, vowed a responsible budget.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)