* Indian government bond yields inch up in initial trades a day after the central bank cut the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) as expected, lowered cash reserve ratio by an equivalent amount. The benchmark paper yield up 1 bp at 7.86 percent. * Dealers say crude oil prices will be closely watched for impact on inflation, current account deficit. * U.S. crude oil rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday, exceeding gains in Brent crude, after strong U.S. housing market data bolstered confidence that economic growth and fuel demand were accelerating. * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has said the government will not falter on fiscal consolidation, vowed a responsible budget.