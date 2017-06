* Nomura says India's shorter-tenor bonds are likely to benefit most from RBI's less-hawkish stance and the hike in foreign investment limit in debt. * Specifically, shorter-tenor bonds look set to benefit as RBI has removed 3-year residual maturity restrictions on both older and new debt limits, the note says. * Nomura doubles 8.07 pct 2017 bond position in strategy portfolio. * The 7-15 year maturities should be affected by a paring back of OMO expectations but the expected supply in these tenors in February would provide a good opportunity to buy, Nomura adds. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)