* The BSE index is up 0.12 percent and the 50-share NSE index is higher 0.11 percent. * Sentiment remains cautious after the central bank lowered its key policy rate on Tuesday, but made further rate cuts conditional on government moves to control fiscal deficit. * ICICI Bank Ltd gains 1.5 percent ahead of its earnings results on Thursday, although the banking sector is seeing a mixed performance, with HDFC Bank Ltd down 0.8 percent. * Reliance Industries Ltd is up 2.1 percent on value buying after falling 4.3 percent in the last four trading sessions. * However, Crompton Greaves Ltd falls 5.7 percent after posting a loss of 1.89 billion rupees in the quarter ended December.