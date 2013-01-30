* Shares in Idea Cellular Ltd shares fall as much as 2.6 percent after the mobile phone carrier posted weaker-than-expected October-December net profit. * Morgan Stanley says it could lower EBITDA estimates for Idea in fiscal 2013 by around 4 percent. * The investment bank adds Bharti Airtel Ltd could also miss EBITDA estimates for the October-December quarter. * Shares in Idea Cellular fall 0.5 percent, while Bharti Airtel shares fall 0.6 percent (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)