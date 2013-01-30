* Indian Finance Minister P. Chidambaram says premature to say
Japan's move to weaken yen constitutes a currency war,
but urged Asian countries who are looking to stem volatile
inflows to avoid depreciations of their currencies.
* Chidambaram's comments must be seen in the context that India
needs large inflows and a stronger rupee to narrow the
current account deficit and to curb inflation.
* Despite QE3-led strong inflows into domestic stocks, the rupee
actually saw mild depreciation in 2012, with the central bank
intervening to prop up the currency.
* A currency war could put India in a tough spot, not following
other countries in depreciating its currency could make its
exports less competitive.
* But the country also can't afford a weaker currency at a time
when confidence in the rupee is not particularly strong because
of the twin deficits.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)