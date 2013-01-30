* Indian Finance Minister P. Chidambaram says premature to say Japan's move to weaken yen constitutes a currency war, but urged Asian countries who are looking to stem volatile inflows to avoid depreciations of their currencies. * Chidambaram's comments must be seen in the context that India needs large inflows and a stronger rupee to narrow the current account deficit and to curb inflation. * Despite QE3-led strong inflows into domestic stocks, the rupee actually saw mild depreciation in 2012, with the central bank intervening to prop up the currency. * A currency war could put India in a tough spot, not following other countries in depreciating its currency could make its exports less competitive. * But the country also can't afford a weaker currency at a time when confidence in the rupee is not particularly strong because of the twin deficits. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)