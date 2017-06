* USD/INR trading at 53.56/57 versus its previous close of 53.76/77 and off the day's low of 53.42, which was its weakest since Jan. 22 as month-end dollar demand from importers helps. * Traders say oil firms among the biggest buyers of the U.S. unit, pulling it off the over one-week lows. * Losses in domestic shares also helping the dollar. * Traders expect the pair to hold in a 53.40 to 53.80 range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/ swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)