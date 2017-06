* India's 1-year OIS swap rate rises 2 basis points (bps) to 7.59 percent, while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate is up 3 bps at 7.20 percent. * Bond strategist says swap rates are now pricing in 50-75 bps of further cuts as against 75-100 bps of cuts earlier. * "People who think there is no more than 50 bps of cuts can consider swaps as a pay to earn positive carry," he adds. * Dealers expect swap rates to inch higher for now in the absence of open market operations and renewed supply in February, and come down before the March policy. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)