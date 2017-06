* Indian government bond yields rise with the benchmark paper yield up 4 basis points at 7.89 percent as dealers sell ahead of auction on Friday. * "There is some position adjustment by traders ahead of the auction," says dealer. * Rise in yields is also influenced by anticipation of a sticky inflationary scenario arising out of higher international crude prices that would restrict the central bank in making a front-loaded rate cut in the coming fiscal year, says dealer. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)