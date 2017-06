* India's overnight cash rate falls to 7.75/7.85 percent after the central bank cuts its key lending rate or the repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent. Rates had ended at 7.95/8.05 percent on Tuesday. * Traders expect the call money market to trade around current levels with the cash deficit staying above the 1 trillion mark in the near-term. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window rises to 1.04 trillion rupees from 913.10 billion rupees on Tuesday. * The central bank also cut banks' cash reserve ratio by 25 basis points to 4 percent which will be effective in the fortnight starting Feb. 2. * "The system has a deficit of over a trillion rupees, so the release of 180 billion rupees via the CRR cut will not really push cash rates lower," a senior dealer with a private bank said. * Total volumes in the cash market stand at 162.52 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.84 percent (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)