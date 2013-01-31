* USD/INR is expected to edge further lower versus its Wednesday's close of 53.30/31. The pair had dropped to a three-and-half month low of 53.28 in the previous session. * Traders are hoping dollar inflows, which are likely to come in the near-term as India sells stake in some state-run firms early next month, will keep the rupee supported. * The pair is seen opening around 53.20 and moving in a 53.05 to 53.50 range initially in the session. * USD/INR close below 53.34 support exposes 53.06, 61.8 percent of Oct-Nov rally. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently trading flat but the MSCI index of Asia shares ex-Japan trading down 0.5 percent and could support the dollar. * Most Asian currencies also trading weaker compared to the dollar, and may hurt the local unit. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)