* USD/INR is expected to edge further lower versus its
Wednesday's close of 53.30/31. The pair had dropped to a
three-and-half month low of 53.28 in the previous session.
* Traders are hoping dollar inflows, which are likely to come in
the near-term as India sells stake in some state-run firms early
next month, will keep the rupee supported.
* The pair is seen opening around 53.20 and moving in a 53.05 to
53.50 range initially in the session.
* USD/INR close below 53.34 support exposes 53.06, 61.8 percent
of Oct-Nov rally.
* The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore
currently trading flat but the MSCI index of Asia shares
ex-Japan trading down 0.5 percent and could
support the dollar.
* Most Asian currencies also trading weaker compared to the
dollar, and may hurt the local unit. See for a
snapshot.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)