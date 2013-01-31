* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening little changed versus its previous close of 7.89 percent as the global crude rally seen on Wednesday stalls. * Brent crude touched a three-month high after better-than-expected economic data out of Europe spurred optimism about the global economy before oil pared gains with surprisingly weak U.S. growth numbers. * Traders expect the 10-year bond to move in a 7.86 to 7.90 percent range until the auction on Friday with prices seeing some consolidation after the recent fall, following RBI's 25 basis point rate cut and an equal quantum of CRR cut on Tuesday. * The cash reserve ratio cut has dampened hopes of more open market operations by the central bank. * Dealers will take near-term cues from Friday's debt sale when the government will sell 120 billion rupees of bonds, resuming its auction schedule after a week's gap. * February will see large supplies of debt totalling 480 billion rupees after only one auction in January, keeping bond prices capped on the upside. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)