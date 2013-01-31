* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen
opening little changed versus its previous close of 7.89 percent
as the global crude rally seen on Wednesday stalls.
* Brent crude touched a three-month high after
better-than-expected economic data out of Europe spurred
optimism about the global economy before oil pared gains with
surprisingly weak U.S. growth numbers.
* Traders expect the 10-year bond to move in a 7.86 to 7.90
percent range until the auction on Friday with prices seeing
some consolidation after the recent fall, following RBI's 25
basis point rate cut and an equal quantum of CRR cut on Tuesday.
* The cash reserve ratio cut has dampened hopes of more open
market operations by the central bank.
* Dealers will take near-term cues from Friday's debt sale when
the government will sell 120 billion rupees of bonds, resuming
its auction schedule after a week's gap.
* February will see large supplies of debt totalling 480 billion
rupees after only one auction in January, keeping bond prices
capped on the upside.
