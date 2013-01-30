(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own)
By Pierre Briançon
LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Russian
government feigns the belief that it is unfairly maligned in
Western business circles. It has hired Goldman Sachs (GS.N) to
boost the nation’s image and help convince wary foreign
investors that there’s more to the country than devious Western
media pretend. This will be an uphill struggle, even if one
assumes that Goldman Sachs’s own complex reputation can actually
help.
Of course Russia’s rulers know better. They have a detailed
understanding and knowledge of the system, which is based on
widespread corruption and the absence of any form of rule of
law. But repeating the tale of Russia’s undeserved reputation
serves a purpose: some investors may start listening.
If it took its job seriously, Goldman would lecture the
Russian government before it tries to convince money managers of
the virtues of the country’s investment climate. Lloyd Blankfein
would request an audience with Vladimir Putin and tell him that
he can’t have it both ways: authoritarian statements one day on
the need for the state to control the energy sector; and
friendly overtures the next in the hope of attracting foreign
capital and technology. Goldman could also go to the country’s
prime minister Dmitry Medvedev, whose position grows weaker by
the day, and explain to him that proclaiming that Russia is
“open to business” from Davos will only raise laughter until his
actions prove that he is serious.
The irony is that Russia could have a convincing
macro-economy story to sell. The central bank has been doing a
good job steering the currency and keeping inflation in check,
and the government itself is fiscally prudent, having recently
decided to base its budgets on a conservative oil price
forecast. Public debt is non-existent by Western standards. And
the economy does need outside funds to help it diversify away
from a dependency on oil and gas.
But direct investment is still fraught with too many
dangers, and safer portfolio investments are hindered by the
Russian financial market’s limited liquidity. The government
isn’t helping by issuing contradictory statements on
privatisations.
One thing that could help Russia lure investors back is
regime change. But it’s safe to assume that this is not within
Goldman’s remit.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Russia's deputy economy minister Sergei Belyakov said on
Jan. 28 that his ministry had struck a deal with Goldman Sachs,
the U.S. investment bank, to advise on issues such as explaining
government decisions to foreign investors.
- According to Russian daily Vedomosti, Goldman Sachs would
be paid $500,000 over three years for this particular service.
