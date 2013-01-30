Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken AS (KBN)
Issue Amount $200 million
Maturity Date October 31, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 13bp
Reoffer price 100.003
Payment Date February 6, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank & Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total $500 million
when fungible
ISIN XS0849517064
