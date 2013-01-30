BRIEF-Cofinimmo announces result of optional dividend in shares offer
* 41 % OF THE DIVIDEND COUPONS WILL BE PAID IN NEW SHARES ISSUED FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 33.2 MILLION EUR
Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date September 28, 2022
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 108.419
Spread 14 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 36bp
Over the September 2022 DBR
Payment Date February 6, 2013
Lead Manager(s) CITI, LBBW & Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 4.8 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN XS0544644957
