Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date September 28, 2022

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 108.419

Spread 14 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 36bp

Over the September 2022 DBR

Payment Date February 6, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CITI, LBBW & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 4.8 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0544644957

