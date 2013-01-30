BRIEF-Cofinimmo announces result of optional dividend in shares offer
* 41 % OF THE DIVIDEND COUPONS WILL BE PAID IN NEW SHARES ISSUED FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 33.2 MILLION EUR
Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD)
Issue Amount 7.50 billion Russian ruble
Maturity Date February 12, 2016
Coupon ROIS + 45bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date February 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBI
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
