LONDON Jan 31 A Hong Kong-based firm that
attempted to sell embargoed Hewlett-Packard computer equipment
to Iran’s largest mobile-phone operator has much closer ties to
China’s Huawei Technologies than was previously known, corporate
records show.
Cathy Meng, Huawei’s chief financial officer and the
daughter of company founder Ren Zhengfei, served on the board of
Hong Kong-based Skycom Tech Co Ltd between February 2008 and
April 2009, according to Skycom records filed with Hong Kong’s
Companies Registry.
Reuters reported last month that in late 2010, Skycom’s
office in Tehran offered to sell at least 1.3 million euros
worth of HP gear to Mobile Telecommunication Co of Iran, despite
U.S. trade sanctions. At least 13 pages of the proposal were
marked “Huawei confidential” and carried Huawei’s logo. Huawei
said neither it nor Skycom ultimately provided the HP equipment;
HP said it prohibits the sale of its products to Iran.
Huawei has described Skycom as one of its “major local
partners.”
But a review by Reuters of corporate records and other
documents found numerous financial and other links over the past
decade between Huawei, Meng and Skycom, suggesting a closer
relationship between the two firms. In 2007, for instance, a
management company controlled by Huawei’s parent company held
all of Skycom’s shares. At the time, Meng served as the
management firm’s company secretary.
Meng, who also goes by the name Meng Wanzhou, appears to be
a rising star at Shenzhen-based Huawei, now the world’s
second-largest maker of telecommunications equipment. During a
presentation of Huawei’s financial results last week in Beijing,
she met foreign journalists in an on-the-record session that was
reported to be a first for anyone in her family.
“We will honor our commitment to transparency and openness,”
she told the journalists.
Meng did not respond to a request for comment for this
article. Huawei declined to make her available for an interview,
or answer any specific questions about the company’s or her
links to Skycom.
In an emailed statement, Huawei said, “The relationship
between Huawei and Skycom is a normal business partnership.
Huawei has established a trade compliance system which is in
line with industry best practices and our business in Iran is in
full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations
including those of the UN. We also require our partners, such as
Skycom, to make the same commitments.”
A Hong Kong accountancy and secretarial firm that Skycom has
listed in financial filings as its corporate secretary, did not
respond to a request for comment.
The U.S. House Intelligence Committee recently criticized
Huawei for not answering questions about its Iranian operations
and for failing to “provide evidence to support its claims that
it complies with all international sanctions or U.S. export
laws.” The sanctions on Iran are designed to deter it from
developing nuclear weapons; Iran says its nuclear program is
aimed purely at producing domestic energy.
Huawei, which has contracts with many Iranian telecoms, says
it is reducing its business in Iran.
STATUS REPORT
Corporate filings offer few clues about the operations of
Skycom, which like Huawei is a private company.
Telecommunications managers who have worked in Iran say that
many employees at Skycom’s offices are Chinese nationals who
wear Huawei badges or carry Huawei business cards. On
LinkedIn.com, several telecom workers list having worked at
“Huawei-skycom” on their resumes.
Skycom’s corporate filings show that since it was first
incorporated in Hong Kong in 1998, the firm has had a succession
of different controlling shareholders, including individuals and
offshore companies.
In its annual return filed in May 2007, Skycom reported that
all of its shares had been transferred three months earlier from
two companies in the British Virgin Islands to a Hong Kong firm
called Hua Ying Management Co Ltd. Hua Ying’s shares were held
by Shenzhen Huawei Investment & Holding Co Ltd, Huawei’s parent
company, according to Hua Ying’s filings.
Meng was then Hua Ying’s company secretary, corporate
records show.
In November of that year, all of Skycom’s shares were
transferred to a company called Canicula Holdings Ltd, which is
registered in Mauritius. Huawei declined to answer any questions
about the transfer or whether it is related to Canicula.
According to Mauritius company records, Canicula’s
registered address is a local company called Multiconsult Ltd.
An employee there declined to answer any questions.
Besides Meng, several other past and present Skycom
directors appear to have connections to Huawei. In its most
recent annual return, Skycom lists a director named Hu Mei, who
also appears to have a Huawei email address and was listed in an
internal Huawei employee directory, according to a person
familiar with the matter. A former Skycom director, Wu Shuyuan,
also has a Huawei email address and was listed in an internal
Huawei directory, this person said.
Reached for comment, both confirmed they had served or serve
as directors of Skycom but declined to answer any questions
about Huawei. Huawei declined to answer any questions about
them.
In early 2010 - the same year Skycom offered to export the
HP equipment to Iran - a London firm called International
Company Profile that prepares credit reports, released a
“company status report” on Skycom in Tehran. The report said ICP
had interviewed Skycom’s financial manager there.
Skycom “is a subsidiary of Huawei Technologies Corporation,"
the report stated.
The report also listed Skycom’s chief executive as Zhang
Hongkai. In 2009, the website of China’s embassy in Iran
published a press release announcing that Huawei had signed a
cooperation agreement with an Iranian university. The article
reported that the agreement was co-signed by “Mr. Zhang Hongkai,
CEO from Huawei Iran Office.”
Zhang could not be reached for comment. Huawei declined to
answer questions about the credit report.
