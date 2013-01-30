BRIEF-Cofinimmo announces result of optional dividend in shares offer
* 41 % OF THE DIVIDEND COUPONS WILL BE PAID IN NEW SHARES ISSUED FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 33.2 MILLION EUR
Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Ote Plc
Issue Amount 700 million euro
Maturity Date February 7, 2018
Coupon 7.875 pct
Issue price 99.493
Reoffer price 99.493
Yield 8.0 pct
Spread 723 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Bund
Payment Date February 7, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Caa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0885718782
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* 41 % OF THE DIVIDEND COUPONS WILL BE PAID IN NEW SHARES ISSUED FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 33.2 MILLION EUR
June 1 Italian lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza says: