* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.05 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was 0.48 percent lower. * Asian shares pulled back from recent rallies on Thursday but optimism about global growth supported sentiment as the Federal Reserve kept its stimulus policy, while euro steadied on signs the region was stabilising from the debt crisis. * Foreign investors bought 9.06 billion rupees of stocks while domestic institutions sold 10.95 billion rupees of stocks on Wednesday, when the BSE index rose 0.07 percent. * Volatility cannot be ruled out as the January series derivatives end on Thursday while third-quarter earnings of large banks including ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank would decide the direction of the index. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)