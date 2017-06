* USD/INR hit a three-and-a-half month low of 53.22 in opening deals and is currently trading at 53.25/26 versus its Wednesday's close of 53.30/31 as expectations of dollar inflows for stake sales in state-run firms keep sentiment bearish. * USD/INR close below 53.34 support exposes 53.06, 61.8 percent of Oct-Nov rally. * Traders, however, say month-end dollar demand from oil firms is likely to limit a very sharp fall in the pair with losses in most other Asian currencies also boosting the dollar. * Dealers will monitor moves in domestic shares for cues on the direction of foreign fund flows. The main share index trading down 0.1 percent in early trade. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)