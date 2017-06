* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.88 percent after the oil rally stalls on U.S. economy contraction. * Dealer says bonds likely to be rangebound as it oscillates between rate cut and no change in March. * Brent crude touched a three-month high after better-than-expected economic data out of Europe spurred optimism about the global economy before oil pared gains with surprisingly weak U.S. growth numbers. * Dealers to take cues from Friday auction which will mark the beginning of 480 billion rupees of supply in February. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)