* The BSE index is down 0.23 percent and the 50-share NSE index is down 0.15 percent. * Trading is expected to remain volatile as Thursday is last day of derivatives expiry when traders roll over derivatives position to February series. * ICICI Bank Ltd shares down 0.75 percent ahead of December quarter earnings. Barclays has upgraded it to 'overweight' from 'equalweight' on positive credit quality outlook. * Colgate Palmolive India Ltd shares fall 2 percent after reporting lower-than-expected volume growth at 8 percent, the lowest in the past 15 quarters. * However, Power Finance Corp Ltd shares gain 2.6 percent after reporting a sharp improvement in margins in the October-December quarter earnings. * Indexes are heading for a third straight month of gains, the longest winning run since September 2010 when indexes gained 4 months in a row. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/ manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)