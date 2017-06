* USD/INR trading at 53.36/37 versus its previous close of 53.30/31, recovering sharply from the day's low of 53.07, which was its weakest since Oct. 18. * Traders say gains in the dollar versus most other Asian currencies seen hurting sentiment for the rupee. * Month-end dollar demand from oil firms also adding to the upward pressure on the dollar/rupee. * Domestic shares trading down 0.4 percent, boosting the pair further. * Traders, however, expect the upside for the USD/INR to be capped on expectations of more dollar supplies in the near-term as the government looks to dilute its stake in some state-run firms in early February. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)