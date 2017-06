* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate still hovering near seven-month highs, currently at 7.25 percent, down 1 bp on the day after a sharp spike on Wednesday. * The 1-year OIS swap rate also 1 bp lower at 7.61 percent. * Senior dealer says 7.20 percent on 5-year would have acted as a stop loss, as the spike in the last session came on that level. * Cash continues to be tight as government maintains large cash balances with RBI. Repo bids above 1 trillion rupees for third in four sessions. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)