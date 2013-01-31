BRIEF-Fitch downgrades San Marino to 'BBB-' outlook stable
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
Jan 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesdday (30 January, 2013).
Borrower Lansforsakringar AB
Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 15, 2015
Coupon 1.94 pct
Issue price 100.004
Reoffer price 100.004
Payment Date February 06, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London Borough of Wandsworth's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with Negative Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The ratings reflect Wandsworth's wealthy socio-economic profile and focused financial management, conservative budgeting, low debt, strong cash position and high reserves in place. However the ratings also r