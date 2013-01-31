BRIEF-Fitch downgrades San Marino to 'BBB-' outlook stable
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
Jan 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date February 07, 2023
Coupon 6-month Euribor + 14bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 3bp
Payment Date February 07, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000BLB0SP1
