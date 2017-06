* Indian bonds headed for a third successive month of gains and their best monthly performance since May 2012. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 15 bps this month and up 1 bps on the day at 7.90 pct. * A dealer at a finance firm sees yield in the 7.83-7.93 percent range in the near term. * RBI to sell 120 billion rupees of bonds on Friday, in the first auction of February's 480 billion rupees supply. * Dealer says 8.30 percent 2042 paper could see higher cut-off yield of around 8.10 percent at auction. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)