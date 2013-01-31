Jan 31 * Indian overnight cash rates edge higher to 7.80/7.90 percent versus its Wednesday's close of 7.75/7.85 percent with demand remaining stable in the second week of the reporting fortnight with banks borrowing staying high. * Banks' total borrowing from the central bank's repo window steady at 1.04 trillion rupees, reflecting the extent of cash tightness in the banking system. * Traders say most of the liquidity squeeze is due to high government cash balances with the Reserve Bank of India. * Cash rates are expected to remain close to the repo rate of 7.75 percent in the near term. * The cut in banks' cash reserve ratio by 25 basis points by the central bank, which will be effective from the fortnight starting Feb. 2, is expected to release 180 billion rupees into the system. * Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform stands at 148.20 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.84 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/ swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)