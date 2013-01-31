Jan 31 * Indian overnight cash rates
edge higher to 7.80/7.90 percent versus its Wednesday's close of
7.75/7.85 percent with demand remaining stable in the second
week of the reporting fortnight with banks borrowing staying
high.
* Banks' total borrowing from the central bank's repo window
steady at 1.04 trillion rupees, reflecting the extent of cash
tightness in the banking system.
* Traders say most of the liquidity squeeze is due to high
government cash balances with the Reserve Bank of India.
* Cash rates are expected to remain close to the repo rate of
7.75 percent in the near term.
* The cut in banks' cash reserve ratio by 25 basis points by the
central bank, which will be effective from the fortnight
starting Feb. 2, is expected to release 180 billion rupees into
the system.
* Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform
stands at 148.20 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of
7.84 percent.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)