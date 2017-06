* USD/INR trading at 53.14/15 versus its Wednesday's close of 53.30/31 after hitting a three-and-half month low of 53.07 earlier in the session. * The pair is set to post its first monthly loss since September with foreign fund inflows of more than $4 billion into equities and debt this month hurting the pair. * Traders say month-end dollar demand, however, limited further losses in the pair while weak domestic shares also aided. * The main share index closed down 0.55 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)