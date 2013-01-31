* Westpac recommends taking profits on short USD/INR positions placed via 1-month NDFs after it hits a trailing stop at 53.60. * The investment bank is, however, still positive on the rupee's prospects and is looking to re-enter into short USD/INR positions on a bounce-back above the 54 level. * The rupee has stayed resilient due to improved domestic outlook and has been aided by lighter positioning, particularly compared with the Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit , says Westpac. * The capital flow backdrop remains in favour of the rupee along with an improving growth outlook and additional RBI easing in the first half of 2013, which will keep the currency stronger than the dollar on an intra-Asia basis, the bank adds. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)