* Westpac recommends taking profits on short USD/INR
positions placed via 1-month NDFs after it hits a trailing stop
at 53.60.
* The investment bank is, however, still positive on the rupee's
prospects and is looking to re-enter into short USD/INR
positions on a bounce-back above the 54 level.
* The rupee has stayed resilient due to improved domestic
outlook and has been aided by lighter positioning, particularly
compared with the Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit
, says Westpac.
* The capital flow backdrop remains in favour of the rupee along
with an improving growth outlook and additional RBI easing in
the first half of 2013, which will keep the currency stronger
than the dollar on an intra-Asia basis, the bank adds.
