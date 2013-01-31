Jan 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Guarantor Germany

Issue Amount A$400 million

Maturity Date February 5, 2018

Coupon 3mBBSW + 35bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date February 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BMO

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0882836785

