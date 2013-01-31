BRIEF-Fitch downgrades San Marino to 'BBB-' outlook stable
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
Jan 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Guarantor Germany
Issue Amount A$400 million
Maturity Date February 5, 2018
Coupon 3mBBSW + 35bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date February 5, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BMO
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0882836785
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London Borough of Wandsworth's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with Negative Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The ratings reflect Wandsworth's wealthy socio-economic profile and focused financial management, conservative budgeting, low debt, strong cash position and high reserves in place. However the ratings also r