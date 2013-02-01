* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen edging up marginally versus its Thursday's close of 7.91 percent as investors trim positions ahead of the 120 billion rupees debt sale later in the day. * Traders say worries of inflation remaining high due to rising global crude prices is also seen weighing on bonds. * Brent crude oil futures rose to three-month highs on Thursday, widening its premium over U.S. crude, concerns about rising crude stockpiles in the U.S. Midwest prompted heavy trading based on the spread between the two benchmark. * The 10-year paper is seen moving in a 7.89 to 7.93 percent band until the auction results. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)