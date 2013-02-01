* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen edging up
marginally versus its Thursday's close of 7.91 percent as
investors trim positions ahead of the 120 billion rupees debt
sale later in the day.
* Traders say worries of inflation remaining high due to rising
global crude prices is also seen weighing on bonds.
* Brent crude oil futures rose to three-month highs on Thursday,
widening its premium over U.S. crude, concerns about rising
crude stockpiles in the U.S. Midwest prompted heavy trading
based on the spread between the two benchmark.
* The 10-year paper is seen moving in a 7.89 to 7.93 percent
band until the auction results.
