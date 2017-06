* USD/INR seen opening marginally weaker compared with its Thursday's close of 53.2150/2250 on expectations of dollar inflows for the Oil India stake sale later in the day. * The pair is seen opening around 53.15 and moving in a 53.05 to 53.40 range initially in the session. * Traders say an absence of month-end dollar demand should also limit the upside for the pair. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently trading down 0.2 percent. Traders to watch domestic sharemarket moves for direction during the day. * Asian currencies trading mixed compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)