Fitch Affirms Russian Belgorod Region at 'BB'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian Belgorod Region's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB' with Stable Outlook and Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'B'. The region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic debt has been affirmed at 'BB'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect sound operating performance, moderate, albeit growing, direct risk and a well-diversified economy. The