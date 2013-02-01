* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.1 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.07 percent. * Asian shares wipe earlier gains on Friday as a tepid Chinese manufacturing report dents sentiment, leaving investors on tenterhooks ahead of U.S. nonfarm payroll data due at 1330 GMT. * Earnings on Friday: Bharti Airtel, Jet Airways , Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd and IDFC Ltd . * India will launch a 10 percent stake sale in state-run Oil India Ltd on Friday that could raise up to $550 million, as part of the government's divestment programme. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)