* USD/INR edges up to 53.32/33 versus its previous close of 53.2150/2250 as investors cover short-dollar positions after the pair hit a three-and-a-half month low of 53.07 on Thursday. * The pair is seen moving in a 53.15 to 53.50 range during the day with dollar inflows for the Oil India stake sale being watched. * Domestic shares up 0.1 percent and will be monitored for cues during the day. * Asian currencies trading mixed compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)