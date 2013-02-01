* The BSE index and the 50-share NSE index are flat. * Bharti Airtel Ltd shares edge up 0.4 percent after earlier falling as much as 3.8 percent after October-December profit missed estimates by a wide margin. * Bajaj Auto Ltd gains 1.9 percent ahead of its monthly sales data, while Maruti Suzuki India Ltd extends gains to 1.5 percent after posting higher-than-expected sales for January. * ICICI Bank Ltd shares up 0.4 percent after it posted a forecast-beating 30.2 percent rise in third quarter net profit on Thursday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)