(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By John Foley
BEIJING, Feb 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China’s online
giants are tooling for the mobile ad wars, and profit will be
the first casualty. Of 560 million web users, three-quarters are
already using smartphones, threatening massive disruption for
companies who depend on online advertising revenue. Baidu
(BIDU.O), the dominant search provider that reports earnings on
Feb. 4, has most to prove, and most to lose.
Mobile ad revenue in China is small but fast-growing, and
should almost triple by 2015, according to iResearch, to 3.5
billion yuan ($560 million). Advertisers tend to be wary of
paying up at first, but encouraging fourth-quarter earnings from
U.S. internet groups Google and Facebook suggest that changes as
mobile matures.
Baidu is the default search on most of China’s Android-based
smartphones, but that’s not enough. Apps like Dianping, a
location-based listings service, are drawing users away from
traditional search, while small screens can return only a few
results at a time. Baidu’s track record of growing annual
revenue per user by 38 percent for the past four years may not
survive the transition.
For now the priority is to capture the biggest share of
users’ time. Tencent (0700.HK) has a headstart. Its messaging
application, WeChat, has notched up a phenomenal 300 million
users in just two years. Baidu, meanwhile, is relying on scale
more than ideas. It is investing some 10 billion yuan on a new
cloud computing centre and offering users and developers
storage.
Baidu’s route looks the costlier one. The cloud demands
top-notch security products, which it will probably have to
offer users for free. Spread the bill for that new data centre
over five years and Baidu’s total costs would increase by 50
percent from 2012’s run rate. A cash pile of $4.5 billion gives
Baidu options to buy rather than build, but it may end up
overpaying to defend its market position.
The upshot is that Baidu’s operating margins of 53 percent
in the last quarter will start to look more like Google’s, which
are around half that. While its bottom line probably grew four
times as fast as Google’s in 2012, the Chinese search giant
trades at just a 15 percent premium to its U.S. rival, based on
2013’s earnings. Investors rightly expect things to get vicious.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Baidu, China’s biggest search engine provider, is due to
report its fourth-quarter earnings after the market’s close on
Feb. 4, U.S. time. Analysts expect revenues in the quarter to
increase 43 percent year-on-year to 6.2 billion yuan ($1
billion), according to Reuters Eikon, compared with 52 percent
growth in the previous quarter.
- For the full year, analysts expect earnings of 10.4
billion yuan, a 58 percent increase on 2011’s figure.
- Tencent, which provides gaming and social networking, said
on Jan. 28 it was restructuring its mobile division, and handing
responsibility to Ren Yuxin, the company’s chief operating
officer. Mobile revenues made up 8.2 percent of Tencent’s
revenues in the three months ending Sept. 30 2012. WeChat, its
online messaging application, had 300 million users in January,
two years since its launch.
- China’s mobile internet users numbered 420 million at the
end of December 2012, having increased 18 percent in a year,
according to the China Internet Network Information Centre. They
now make up 74 percent of the country’s total web users,
compared with 69 percent in 2011. The online advertising market
is estimated to grow 53 percent in 2013 to 1.9 billion yuan,
according to consultancy iResearch, and reach 3.5 billion yuan
by 2015.
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on [FOLEY/]
(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen, Katrina Hamlin and Robyn Mak)
