BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Kotak Institutional Equities downgraded Satyam Computer Services Ltd to "reduce" from "add", noting October-December revenue growth was "muted", given the impact from furloughs in the high-tech and manufacturing segments. * Kotak adds Satyam shares, also called Mahindra Satyam ahead of a pending merger with Tech Mahindra, are trading at fair value after gaining over the past few quarters. * On Thursday, Satyam Computer reported a 20.6 percent rise in third-quarter profit before a one-off loss. * Shares fall 1.8 percent as of 0533 GMT. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.