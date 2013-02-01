* Kotak Institutional Equities downgraded Satyam Computer Services Ltd to "reduce" from "add", noting October-December revenue growth was "muted", given the impact from furloughs in the high-tech and manufacturing segments. * Kotak adds Satyam shares, also called Mahindra Satyam ahead of a pending merger with Tech Mahindra, are trading at fair value after gaining over the past few quarters. * On Thursday, Satyam Computer reported a 20.6 percent rise in third-quarter profit before a one-off loss. * Shares fall 1.8 percent as of 0533 GMT. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)