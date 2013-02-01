BRIEF-Federal Bank to consider raising of funds debt securities issue worth up to 40 bln rupees
* Says to consider raising of funds via issue of debt securities worth up to 40 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* USD/INR continues to trade stronger at 53.28/29 versus its Thursday's close of 53.2150/2250 as investors cover their short-dollar positions. The pair had dropped to a three-and-a-half month low of 53.07 on Thursday. * Losses in most other Asian currencies also hurts sentiment. For a snapshot see * South Korea's threat to impose a broad tax on financial transactions is the first sign of deepening concern in Asia that speculation of competitive currency devaluations is prompting investors to head for the exit. * Domestic shares trading down 0.3 percent, boosting the pair further up but hopes for inflows towards Oil India's stake sale is keeping the gains in check. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says to consider raising of funds via issue of debt securities worth up to 40 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jun 2 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET --------