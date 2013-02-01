* USD/INR continues to trade stronger at 53.28/29 versus its Thursday's close of 53.2150/2250 as investors cover their short-dollar positions. The pair had dropped to a three-and-a-half month low of 53.07 on Thursday. * Losses in most other Asian currencies also hurts sentiment. For a snapshot see * South Korea's threat to impose a broad tax on financial transactions is the first sign of deepening concern in Asia that speculation of competitive currency devaluations is prompting investors to head for the exit. * Domestic shares trading down 0.3 percent, boosting the pair further up but hopes for inflows towards Oil India's stake sale is keeping the gains in check. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)