* Morgan Stanley raises weightage of energy stocks in its India model portfolio to 3 percent, while cutting 1 percent each from consumer staples and discretionary stocks. *"Energy appears to be on a path of structural change whereas consumer staples face cyclical headwinds from fiscal consolidation," says Morgan Stanley in a report. * The bank also adds Bank of Baroda, Crompton Greaves and Oil and Natural Gas Corp to its focus list, while removing ACC Ltd, Jubiliant Foodworks and Cox & Kings, reflecting changes in its analyst opinion. * In its mid-cap list, Morgan Stanley replaces Marico Ltd with Dabur India. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)