* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate off seven-month highs, now at 7.26, unchanged from last close. It hit 7.2750 earlier in session, a level last seen in mid-June. * The 1-year OIS swap rate 1 basis point (bp) lower at 7.62 percent. * Cash tightness on limited government spending continues to keep repo bids above the 1 trillion rupee mark. * The inversion between 1-, 5-year OIS has narrowed to 36 bps from 42 bps before the policy day, largely driven by a rise in the long-end on reduced hopes of further rate cuts. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)