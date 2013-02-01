BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* The BSE index falls 0.64 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is down 0.59 percent, after earlier slipping below the psychologically important 6,000 level. * Profit-booking seen in stocks after the BSE index added 2.4 percent in January to post its third-straight monthly gain. * ITC is down 0.2 percent while Hindustan Unilever falls 2 percent after Morgan Stanley reduced the weightage of consumer staples stocks in its Indian model portfolio. * Bharti Airtel Ltd shares down 2 percent, having earlier fallen as much as 3.8 percent, after October-December profit missed estimates by a wide margin. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.