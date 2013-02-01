* The BSE index falls 0.64 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is down 0.59 percent, after earlier slipping below the psychologically important 6,000 level. * Profit-booking seen in stocks after the BSE index added 2.4 percent in January to post its third-straight monthly gain. * ITC is down 0.2 percent while Hindustan Unilever falls 2 percent after Morgan Stanley reduced the weightage of consumer staples stocks in its Indian model portfolio. * Bharti Airtel Ltd shares down 2 percent, having earlier fallen as much as 3.8 percent, after October-December profit missed estimates by a wide margin. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)