* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2
basis points at 7.93 percent after auction cutoffs broadly in
line.
* The Reserve Bank of India fully sells 120 billion rupees of
bonds despite fears of devolvement on the long bond.
* Cash situation will be closely watched after the government
seems intent on curbing spending.
* India will reduce spending by about 1.1 trillion rupees ($20.6
billion) in the current financial year, some 8 percent of
budgeted outlay, or roughly 1 percent of estimated gross
domestic product, two senior finance ministry officials and a
senior government adviser told Reuters.
* The market will closely watch to see whether the RBI announces
an OMO for next week though some doubts persist as RBI's CRR cut
becomes effective on Feb. 9 injecting 180 billion rupees of cash
in the banking system.
