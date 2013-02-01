* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 7.93 percent after auction cutoffs broadly in line. * The Reserve Bank of India fully sells 120 billion rupees of bonds despite fears of devolvement on the long bond. * Cash situation will be closely watched after the government seems intent on curbing spending. * India will reduce spending by about 1.1 trillion rupees ($20.6 billion) in the current financial year, some 8 percent of budgeted outlay, or roughly 1 percent of estimated gross domestic product, two senior finance ministry officials and a senior government adviser told Reuters. * The market will closely watch to see whether the RBI announces an OMO for next week though some doubts persist as RBI's CRR cut becomes effective on Feb. 9 injecting 180 billion rupees of cash in the banking system. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)