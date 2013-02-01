* India's three-day cash rates little higher at 7.85/7.90
percent versus their previous close of 7.75/7.85 percent, with
demand for funds remaining strong in the first week of the
reporting fortnight.
* Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window also
rises to 1.09 trillion rupees from 1.04 trillion rupees on
Thursday, reflecting the extent of cash tightness in the system.
* The cut in banks' cash reserve ratio by 25 basis points, which
will be effective from the fortnight starting Feb. 9 and release
180 billion rupees from the banking system, is unlikely to help
ease the deficit to a large extent.
* Traders expect the central bank to continue with open market
operations if cash deficit remains significantly above its
comfort zone of 600-650 billion rupees.
* India's central bank will likely have to resort to government
bond purchases through OMOs in February and March to offset
government spending cuts that are expected to exacerbate tight
cash conditions in the banking system.
* Total volumes in the call money market stand at 135.56 billion
rupees at a weighed average rate of 7.85 percent.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)