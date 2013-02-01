* India's three-day cash rates little higher at 7.85/7.90 percent versus their previous close of 7.75/7.85 percent, with demand for funds remaining strong in the first week of the reporting fortnight. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window also rises to 1.09 trillion rupees from 1.04 trillion rupees on Thursday, reflecting the extent of cash tightness in the system. * The cut in banks' cash reserve ratio by 25 basis points, which will be effective from the fortnight starting Feb. 9 and release 180 billion rupees from the banking system, is unlikely to help ease the deficit to a large extent. * Traders expect the central bank to continue with open market operations if cash deficit remains significantly above its comfort zone of 600-650 billion rupees. * India's central bank will likely have to resort to government bond purchases through OMOs in February and March to offset government spending cuts that are expected to exacerbate tight cash conditions in the banking system. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 135.56 billion rupees at a weighed average rate of 7.85 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)