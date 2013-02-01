* India's debt markets will likely focus on the cash situation with the government clamping down on spending. Repo bids are hovering over 1 trillion rupees and dealers will look at the possibility of any open market operations. * The cut in cash reserve ratio (CRR) will become effective only on Feb. 9, injecting 180 billion rupees of liquidity in the system. * The rupee is expected to hold in a 52.50 to 53.70 broad range to the dollar next week. * Dollar inflows towards the stake sale in NTPC Ltd is expected to keep the rupee in a bullish mode. Traders will be watching the non-farm payrolls data due to be published post market hours on Friday for opening cues on Monday. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Tues.: Jan Service PMI Wed.: T-bills sale Fri.: Forex reserves data (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)