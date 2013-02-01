* Trading is expected to remain cautious next week as a sudden slump in share price of Tata Motors and Ultratech Cement in late market hours on Friday would make investors take cautious bets. * Shares are expected to trade in a narrow range as sentiment remains muted after the central bank's comments on Tuesday and as traders watch out for earnings of auto major Mahindra & Mahindra and cement companies including ACC. * Market participants will watch for any announcement from the government about the upcoming budget. * India's plan to raise about $2 billion through a stake sale in power producer NTPC Ltd will likely take place on Feb. 7, according to sources. Events to watch: Monday: Bank of Baroda, United Sprits Tuesday: UCO Bank, Apollo Tyres, HSBC Markit services PMI Wednesday: Cipla, Tech Mahindra Thursday: ACC, Ambuja Cement, MRF, Aurobindo Pharma Friday: Cadial, Hindalco, Mahindra & Mahindra, Canara Bank, Sun Pharma