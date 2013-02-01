BRIEF-Hindustan Everest Tools says to consider sale of land of manufacturing plant at Sonepat
* Says to consider and approve sale of entire land of its sole manufacturing plant at Sonepat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 51000 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 32600 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 37500 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 42000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 35750 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 97500 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 27600 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 20000 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 17600 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 9900 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 25100 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 7100 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 NQ 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 26600 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 14200 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 17000 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 525 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 280 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 100 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 183 (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 28700 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 15000 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 5600 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia NQ 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 860 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia NQ 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 815 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 1240 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 1260 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1415 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 127500 2. Rapeseed Oil 77700 3. Sunflower Oil 72500 4. Kardi Oil 150000 5. Linseed Oil 86000 6. Sesame Oil 148000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 60700 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 73500 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 56000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 51400 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 70500 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 44500 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 69000 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) NQ 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) NQ 4. SE Neem Oil 80000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 62200 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil NQ 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 73000 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 62500 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 80000 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 125000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT NQ 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 615 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 35000 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB NQ Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified
Jun 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.22 percent on Friday compared with 6.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.71 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------