BRIEF-Hindustan Everest Tools says to consider sale of land of manufacturing plant at Sonepat
* Says to consider and approve sale of entire land of its sole manufacturing plant at Sonepat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGALORE, Feb 1 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 33700 ICS-201(B22mm) 34200 ICS-102(B22mm) 26500 ICS-103(23mm) UNQ ICS-104(24mm) UNQ ICS-202(26mm) 33600 ICS-105(26mm) UNQ ICS-105CS(26mm) UNQ ICS-105(27mm) 33800 ICS-105CS(27mm) UNQ ICS-105MMA(27) UNQ ICS-105PHR(28) 34100 ICS-105(28mm) 33400 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 33700 ICS-105(29mm) 33900 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 34100 ICS-105(30mm) 34100 ICS-105(31mm) 34600 ICS-106(32mm) 35600 ICS-107(34mm) 45000
Jun 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.22 percent on Friday compared with 6.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.71 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------