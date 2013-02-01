BRIEF-Federal Bank to consider raising of funds debt securities issue worth up to 40 bln rupees
* Says to consider raising of funds via issue of debt securities worth up to 40 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Base CLO I B.V.
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Says to consider raising of funds via issue of debt securities worth up to 40 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, June 1 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday withdrawing the country from the Paris climate accord would stave off an economic crisis and protect American jobs - but many American companies seemed to disagree.