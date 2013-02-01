BRIEF-Huafa Industrial to issue up to 2.5 bln yuan bonds
* Says it plans to issue up to 2.5 billion yuan ($366.63 million) bonds
Feb 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Bank Pozitif Kredi ve Kalknma Bankas A.S
Issue Amount $150 million
Maturity Date February 07, 2018
Coupon 5.0 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 5.0 pct
Spread 415.4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UST
Payment Date February 07, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
